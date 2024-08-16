Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2785
From The First Second
The truth of it is,
I've loved you
from the first second
I met you.
...Charles
"Four Weddings & a Funeral
Katniss was sitting outside the closed door looking at me. I thought it was interesting with the reflections on the glass.
I am taking Katniss to the vet today for a checkup. Shhh...do not tell her.
Nice on Black.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2785
photos
185
followers
90
following
763% complete
View this month »
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
patio
,
glass-door
,
katniss
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close