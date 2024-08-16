From The First Second

The truth of it is,

I've loved you

from the first second

I met you.

...Charles

"Four Weddings & a Funeral



Katniss was sitting outside the closed door looking at me. I thought it was interesting with the reflections on the glass.



I am taking Katniss to the vet today for a checkup. Shhh...do not tell her.



