Out of Focus by gardenfolk
Photo 2786

Out of Focus

Bokeh pictures
are proof
that being
out of focus
is beautiful too.
...Author Unknown
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Brian ace
Love this
August 18th, 2024  
