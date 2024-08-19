Sign up
Previous
Photo 2788
He Does Not Crack Them
God gives the nuts, but
he does not crack them.
...Franz Kafka
Hello Stumpy! Thanks for visiting me. Here is a pecan. Nice on Black.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
pecan
,
female
,
stumpy
,
brown-squirrel
,
short-tail
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up , beautifully detailed , cracking his nut !! fav
August 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and edit.
August 20th, 2024
