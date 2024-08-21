Previous
He Does Not Crack Them by gardenfolk
He Does Not Crack Them

God gives the nuts, but
he does not crack them.
...Franz Kafka

Hello Stumpy! Thanks for visiting me. Here is a pecan. Nice on Black.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up , beautifully detailed , cracking his nut !! fav
August 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and edit.
August 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
August 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So beautifully shown..
August 20th, 2024  
