Cats Don't Play With Hearts by gardenfolk
Cats Don't Play With Hearts

Cats don't play with hearts
like humans do.
Once a cat has chosen
his human, game over.
...Author Unknown

I am so glad that Katniss chose me. She was a pregnant stray 8 years ago. She has a forever home. Nice on Black.

Posting early as I have been invited to a musical tomorrow afternoon. I am going to see Jersey Boys, then out to dinner. :)
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Laura ace
Wonderful portrait and love the processing.
August 22nd, 2024  
Betsey ace
I love this, what a beautiful cat and photograph!
August 22nd, 2024  
