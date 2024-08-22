Sign up
Previous
Photo 2791
Cats Don't Play With Hearts
Cats don't play with hearts
like humans do.
Once a cat has chosen
his human, game over.
...Author Unknown
I am so glad that Katniss chose me. She was a pregnant stray 8 years ago. She has a forever home. Nice on Black.
Posting early as I have been invited to a musical tomorrow afternoon. I am going to see Jersey Boys, then out to dinner. :)
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Laura
ace
Wonderful portrait and love the processing.
August 22nd, 2024
Betsey
ace
I love this, what a beautiful cat and photograph!
August 22nd, 2024
