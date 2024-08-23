Sign up
Previous
Photo 2792
Mad Orange Fools
The sunsets are
mad orange fools
raging in the gloom.
...Jack Kerouac
Thursday's sunset. Happy Friday!
Best on Black.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2792
photos
185
followers
90
following
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd August 2024 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
black
,
red
,
sunset
,
orange
,
silhouette
