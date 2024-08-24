Sign up
Photo 2793
Treasure Chest of Living
The home should be the
treasure chest of living.
...Le Corbusier
This is our family room. We made some changes with a new entertainment wall unit and bigger TV. The wall unit came from Wayfair and my husband put it all together.
Then we bought a blue leather power recliner sofa and matching chair. I like the updated look.The sofa is so comfy that I keep wanting to lay down and fall asleep!
The family room still has a beach vibe...my happy place. Nice on Black.
We had a busy weekend so I am behind on posting.There was 2 soccer games and 1 baseball practice. We also had a little rain and some cooler weather, which was nice.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
family-room-collage
Casablanca
ace
I am loving that beach vibe!
August 26th, 2024
