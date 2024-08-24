Treasure Chest of Living

The home should be the

treasure chest of living.

...Le Corbusier



This is our family room. We made some changes with a new entertainment wall unit and bigger TV. The wall unit came from Wayfair and my husband put it all together.



Then we bought a blue leather power recliner sofa and matching chair. I like the updated look.The sofa is so comfy that I keep wanting to lay down and fall asleep!



The family room still has a beach vibe...my happy place. Nice on Black.



We had a busy weekend so I am behind on posting.There was 2 soccer games and 1 baseball practice. We also had a little rain and some cooler weather, which was nice.



