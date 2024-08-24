Previous
Treasure Chest of Living by gardenfolk
Photo 2793

Treasure Chest of Living

The home should be the
treasure chest of living.
...Le Corbusier

This is our family room. We made some changes with a new entertainment wall unit and bigger TV. The wall unit came from Wayfair and my husband put it all together.

Then we bought a blue leather power recliner sofa and matching chair. I like the updated look.The sofa is so comfy that I keep wanting to lay down and fall asleep!

The family room still has a beach vibe...my happy place. Nice on Black.

We had a busy weekend so I am behind on posting.There was 2 soccer games and 1 baseball practice. We also had a little rain and some cooler weather, which was nice.

24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Casablanca ace
I am loving that beach vibe!
August 26th, 2024  
