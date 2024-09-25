Previous
To Pause and Ponder by gardenfolk
To Pause and Ponder

The window is an invitation
to pause and ponder
to witness the magic
of life unfolding.
...Anonymous

This is the view from one of the guest room windows when the crape myrtle is in full bloom. Best on Black.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Dave ace
What a beautiful view
September 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 25th, 2024  
