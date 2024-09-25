Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2825
To Pause and Ponder
The window is an invitation
to pause and ponder
to witness the magic
of life unfolding.
...Anonymous
This is the view from one of the guest room windows when the crape myrtle is in full bloom. Best on Black.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2825
photos
185
followers
90
following
773% complete
View this month »
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
25th September 2024 1:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
view
,
blinds
,
crape-myrtle
Dave
ace
What a beautiful view
September 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close