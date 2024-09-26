Previous
Save Your Life by gardenfolk
Photo 2826

Save Your Life

Asking for help
is never a sign
of weakness.
It's one of the
bravest things
you can do.
And it can
save your life.
...Lily Collins

Upon closer look, this barn owl carries its head upside down...an anomaly. I don't know what happened to cause this phenomenon. Poor thing!

Luckily, it lives in my vet's barn and actually sought her out for help.

My vet has been working with the owl, doing massage, physical therapy and exercises to turn its head back in the correct position so it can fly properly. So far, she has had some success.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
774% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise