Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2826
Save Your Life
Asking for help
is never a sign
of weakness.
It's one of the
bravest things
you can do.
And it can
save your life.
...Lily Collins
Upon closer look, this barn owl carries its head upside down...an anomaly. I don't know what happened to cause this phenomenon. Poor thing!
Luckily, it lives in my vet's barn and actually sought her out for help.
My vet has been working with the owl, doing massage, physical therapy and exercises to turn its head back in the correct position so it can fly properly. So far, she has had some success.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2826
photos
185
followers
90
following
774% complete
View this month »
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn-owl
,
head-upside-down
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close