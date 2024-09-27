Food is notjust eating energy.It's an experience....Guy FieriThe Squeeze Burger, formerly know as the Squeeze Inn was visited by Guy Fieri on June 11th, 2007. It was featured in season one of his TV show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Squeeze Burger is famous for their fresh cooked burgers with a fried-cheese skirt twice a big as the burger. During the episode Fieri even dubbed it the "squeeze and cheese." Delicious! I get the veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles and the cheese skirt. :)Nice on Black.