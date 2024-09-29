Sign up
Look Back and See
One day you will
look back and see
that all along
you were blooming.
...Morgan Harper Nichols
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pandorea_jasminoides
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2024 1:20pm
Tags
flowers
bower-vine
