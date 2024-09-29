Previous
Look Back and See by gardenfolk
Photo 2828

Look Back and See

One day you will
look back and see
that all along
you were blooming.
...Morgan Harper Nichols

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pandorea_jasminoides
29th September 2024

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
CC Folk
