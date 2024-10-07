Sign up
Previous
Photo 2837
Can Touch the Soul
A deer's gaze
can touch the soul
with its gentleness.
...Author Unknown
I thought this buck was handsome. I hope he didn't think I looked tasty since he was licking his lips. Nice on Black.
A yearling buck can support a six to eight point rack (antlers) but age is better determined by the replacement and wear of the teeth.
Buck (male deer): Derived from Old English "bucca" or male goat, common Germanic "bukkon," Middle Dutch "boc," and old Norse "bokkr," which were all terms for male deer. Orgins the 1300's.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
nature
wildlife
deer
buck
rancho-murieta
Wendy
Wow 💛
October 8th, 2024
