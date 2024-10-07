Can Touch the Soul

A deer's gaze

can touch the soul

with its gentleness.

...Author Unknown



I thought this buck was handsome. I hope he didn't think I looked tasty since he was licking his lips. Nice on Black.



A yearling buck can support a six to eight point rack (antlers) but age is better determined by the replacement and wear of the teeth.



Buck (male deer): Derived from Old English "bucca" or male goat, common Germanic "bukkon," Middle Dutch "boc," and old Norse "bokkr," which were all terms for male deer. Orgins the 1300's.