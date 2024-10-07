Previous
Can Touch the Soul by gardenfolk
Can Touch the Soul

A deer's gaze
can touch the soul
with its gentleness.
...Author Unknown

I thought this buck was handsome. I hope he didn't think I looked tasty since he was licking his lips. Nice on Black.

A yearling buck can support a six to eight point rack (antlers) but age is better determined by the replacement and wear of the teeth.

Buck (male deer): Derived from Old English "bucca" or male goat, common Germanic "bukkon," Middle Dutch "boc," and old Norse "bokkr," which were all terms for male deer. Orgins the 1300's.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

October 8th, 2024  
