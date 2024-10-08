Previous
Just Watching by gardenfolk
Just Watching

Just watching
my cat
can make
me feel good.
…Paula Cole

Katniss has a new favorite place…the marble top counter height table. She likes the coolness and it is higher up. Katniss can have whatever she wants.

Heather ace
Katniss is just gorgeous! I love her green eyes and all her fluffy fur! (Given the awful heat you folks are still getting, I bet that marble feels nice and cool to her. I hope you don't have more baseball games to watch for a while, Cathee (I got your note)- at least not until you get *much* cooler temperatures! Take it easy. xx)
October 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
=^^=
October 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Always love her!
October 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
She is a dream… so content
October 8th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
She deserves it! Such a sweetie
October 8th, 2024  
carol white ace
A beautiful pose. Fav 😊
October 8th, 2024  
