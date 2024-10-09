Sign up
Photo 2839
Life Is Only a Reflection
Life is only a reflection
of what we allow
ourselves to see.
...Trudy Symeonakis Vesotsky
A reflection in the window of my 2002 Toyota Highlander when I was picking up dinner. I cannot believe how early it is getting dark these days. Sunset is when baseball starts at 6:30pm.
Nice on Black.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2840
photos
185
followers
90
following
778% complete
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2024 6:18pm
sunset
reflections
trees
clouds
windows
vehicle
folsom
Shutterbug
ace
It is a beautiful reflection.
October 9th, 2024
