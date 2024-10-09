Previous
Life Is Only a Reflection by gardenfolk
Photo 2839

Life Is Only a Reflection

Life is only a reflection
of what we allow
ourselves to see.
...Trudy Symeonakis Vesotsky

A reflection in the window of my 2002 Toyota Highlander when I was picking up dinner. I cannot believe how early it is getting dark these days. Sunset is when baseball starts at 6:30pm.

Nice on Black.

9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It is a beautiful reflection.
October 9th, 2024  
