Previous
Photo 2841
H-E Double Hockey Sticks
It was hotter than
H-E double hockey sticks.
...Author Unknown
This was taken on one of our many 100 degree days this October. Stumpy is good at splooting. She has had a lot of practice.
However, on Wednesday the weather finally broke and we had a day at 87 degrees...finally!
The forecast is for 5 more days in the 80's, then the 70's. Sounds good to me.
I find Stumpy so cute and entertaining.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
2841
photos
185
followers
90
following
6
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
6th October 2024 2:01pm
Tags
branch
squirrel
leaves
stumpy
splooting
