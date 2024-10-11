H-E Double Hockey Sticks

It was hotter than

H-E double hockey sticks.

...Author Unknown



This was taken on one of our many 100 degree days this October. Stumpy is good at splooting. She has had a lot of practice.



However, on Wednesday the weather finally broke and we had a day at 87 degrees...finally!



The forecast is for 5 more days in the 80's, then the 70's. Sounds good to me.



I find Stumpy so cute and entertaining.