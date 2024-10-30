Sign up
Photo 2860
Is Close at Hand
Darkness falls
across the land.
The midnight hour
is close at hand.
...Thriller
Nice on Black.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th October 2024 6:30pm
sky
sunset
trees
pole
silhouettes
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 31st, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Ha. I read that in Vincent Price's voice
October 31st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great sky and silhouettes
October 31st, 2024
