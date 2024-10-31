Previous
On Halloween by gardenfolk
On Halloween

On Halloween
you get to become
anything that you
want to be.
,,,Ava Dellaira

Katniss says, "Happy Halloween." She would like some Temptations for her treats. :)

Nice on Black.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Diana ace
Happy Halloween Katniss! So beautifully done 😻
October 31st, 2024  
