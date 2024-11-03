Sign up
Previous
Photo 2864
Outstubborn a Cat
Never try to
outstubborn a cat.
…Robert A. Heinlein
Katniss is in the tree and very content. She was not interested in coming down yet. Nice on Black.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
3
5
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
eyes
,
leaves
,
bark
,
cat
,
kitty
,
fur
,
katniss
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture of Katniss
November 3rd, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, lovely Katniss!
November 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Love, love,love this of Katniss! She is so pretty!
November 3rd, 2024
