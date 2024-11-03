Previous
Outstubborn a Cat by gardenfolk
Outstubborn a Cat

Never try to
outstubborn a cat.
…Robert A. Heinlein

Katniss is in the tree and very content. She was not interested in coming down yet. Nice on Black.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture of Katniss
November 3rd, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, lovely Katniss!
November 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Love, love,love this of Katniss! She is so pretty!
November 3rd, 2024  
