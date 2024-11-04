Previous
One Receives Far More by gardenfolk
Photo 2865

One Receives Far More

In every walk with nature
one receives far more
than he seeks.
...John Muir

This is part of a bike/walk path in Folsom. I took Nova for one of her walks here. I would walk it often if I lived closer. A lovely path in nature.

Nice on Black.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

