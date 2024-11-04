Sign up
Previous
Photo 2865
One Receives Far More
In every walk with nature
one receives far more
than he seeks.
...John Muir
This is part of a bike/walk path in Folsom. I took Nova for one of her walks here. I would walk it often if I lived closer. A lovely path in nature.
Nice on Black.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
Tags
bridge
,
shadows
,
oak-trees
,
waling-path
