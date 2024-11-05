Previous
In My Own Backyard by gardenfolk
Cotton Candy
Tonight's confection:
Pink clouds in blue sky
Like spun sugar by the sea
In my own backyard.
Evening perfection.
...Lena Stark

There was a beautiful sky tonight...pink clouds, a sliver moon and the star jasmine tendrils were reaching up high.

@gardenfolk
