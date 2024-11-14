Previous
Next
A Promise of Sun by gardenfolk
Photo 2875

A Promise of Sun

A guarantee of rain
always comes with
a promise of sun,
in weather and in life.
...Anonymous

We had a little rain today. Late afternoon, there was a small glimmer of the sun peeking through the clouds. Nice on Black.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise