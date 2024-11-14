Sign up
Photo 2875
A Promise of Sun
A guarantee of rain
always comes with
a promise of sun,
in weather and in life.
...Anonymous
We had a little rain today. Late afternoon, there was a small glimmer of the sun peeking through the clouds. Nice on Black.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
cloud
,
trees
,
rain
,
sunshine
