Previous
Garden Fairies by gardenfolk
Photo 2875

Garden Fairies

Garden fairies
come at dawn,
Bless the flowers
then they're gone.
...Author Unknown

The leaves are changing on our aristocrat pear tree. They are my favorite fall leaves in an array of beautiful colors.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise