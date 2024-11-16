Sign up
Photo 2877
Autumn Leaves Falling Down
Autumn leaves falling down
like pieces into place
And I can picture it
after all these years.
...Taylor Swift
Katniss is enjoying being out in the front yard with me. Best on Black.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
2
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
grass
,
maple
,
katniss
,
brown-leaves
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful portrait of Katniss
November 16th, 2024
