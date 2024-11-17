Sign up
Previous
Photo 2878
In a Cobbler's Crust
It looked like
the world was covered
in a cobbler's crust
of brown sugar
and cinnamon.
...Sarah AddisonAllen
The leaves are flying and falling off our two Maples. You can barely see the grass underneath. Nice on Black.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
leaves
,
maple
,
picket-fence
Suzanne
ace
Love the pov and the accompanying verse
November 17th, 2024
