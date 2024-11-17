Previous
In a Cobbler's Crust by gardenfolk
In a Cobbler's Crust

It looked like
the world was covered
in a cobbler's crust
of brown sugar
and cinnamon.
...Sarah AddisonAllen

The leaves are flying and falling off our two Maples. You can barely see the grass underneath. Nice on Black.
Suzanne ace
Love the pov and the accompanying verse
November 17th, 2024  
