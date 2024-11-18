Sign up
Everything I See Is Mine
My dear, I'm a cat.
Everything I see is mine.
...Rick Riordan
Nice on Black.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2879
photos
186
followers
91
following
788% complete
View this month »
Tags
eyes
,
ears
,
cat
,
kitty
,
whiskers
,
tabby
,
fur
,
siberian
,
katniss
Heather
ace
Katniss is so beautiful at any angle, but I love your pov for this capture, Cathee! Love the quote too! Fav
November 19th, 2024
amyK
ace
Love the selective focus on that beautiful face.
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 19th, 2024
