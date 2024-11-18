Previous
Everything I See Is Mine by gardenfolk
Photo 2879

Everything I See Is Mine

My dear, I'm a cat.
Everything I see is mine.
...Rick Riordan

Nice on Black.

18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Katniss is so beautiful at any angle, but I love your pov for this capture, Cathee! Love the quote too! Fav
November 19th, 2024  
amyK ace
Love the selective focus on that beautiful face.
November 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact