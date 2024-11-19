Previous
In a Burst of Gold by gardenfolk
In a Burst of Gold

In a burst of gold
comes autumn.
...Laura Jaworski

The trees changed color later this year but I am enjoying them now.

This is the view out the family room window. Along the window sill are my air plants. Most of them I brought home from my trips to Florida.

For fun, see if you can find the mourning dove.

Nice on Black.
Diana ace
What a lovely view you have.
