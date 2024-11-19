Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2880
In a Burst of Gold
In a burst of gold
comes autumn.
...Laura Jaworski
The trees changed color later this year but I am enjoying them now.
This is the view out the family room window. Along the window sill are my air plants. Most of them I brought home from my trips to Florida.
For fun, see if you can find the mourning dove.
Nice on Black.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2880
photos
186
followers
91
following
789% complete
View this month »
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
grass
,
fence
,
magnolia-tree
,
air-plants
,
sea-urchin-shells
Diana
ace
What a lovely view you have.
November 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close