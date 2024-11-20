Underneath This Canopy

Underneath the canopymagic happens....AnonymousAcorns will appear along the top of the fence. I put them there and they disappear in a matter of minutes.My husband and I collected another 500+ live oak acorns for the squirrels. They have gone wild looking for them, wanting them, eating them and hoarding them.We can collect them on Saturdays when we go to soccer to watch our grandson in Folsom.Nice on Black.