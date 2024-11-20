Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2881
Underneath This Canopy
Underneath the canopy
magic happens.
...Anonymous
Acorns will appear along the top of the fence. I put them there and they disappear in a matter of minutes.
My husband and I collected another 500+ live oak acorns for the squirrels. They have gone wild looking for them, wanting them, eating them and hoarding them.
We can collect them on Saturdays when we go to soccer to watch our grandson in Folsom.
Nice on Black.
https://sierrafoothillgarden.com/2018/12/31/california-oak-acorns-feast-or-famine/
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2881
photos
186
followers
91
following
789% complete
View this month »
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
fence
,
maple
Lesley
ace
Wow! Such a fabulous shot. Fav
November 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and narrative!
November 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close