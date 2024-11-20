Previous
Underneath This Canopy by gardenfolk
Photo 2881

Underneath This Canopy

Underneath the canopy
magic happens.
...Anonymous

Acorns will appear along the top of the fence. I put them there and they disappear in a matter of minutes.

My husband and I collected another 500+ live oak acorns for the squirrels. They have gone wild looking for them, wanting them, eating them and hoarding them.

We can collect them on Saturdays when we go to soccer to watch our grandson in Folsom.

Nice on Black.

https://sierrafoothillgarden.com/2018/12/31/california-oak-acorns-feast-or-famine/

20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow! Such a fabulous shot. Fav
November 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and narrative!
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact