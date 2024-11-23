Sign up
Previous
Photo 2884
With Lovely Leaves
Autumn shades the earth
with lovely leaves
indelible pages
of her love story.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby
I love my neighbor’s red maple trees that I can see from our family room and kitchen. Nice on black.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
7
8
Heather
ace
Wow! A super gorgeous capture! And extra stunning on black! Fav
November 24th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Glorious!!! Fave
November 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Absolutely beautiful… what a delight to see everyday…
November 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
November 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Autumn at its best ! fav
November 24th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
I added the black suggestion. Thank you, Heather.😊
November 24th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous mass of colour.
November 24th, 2024
