With Lovely Leaves by gardenfolk
With Lovely Leaves

Autumn shades the earth
with lovely leaves
indelible pages
of her love story.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

I love my neighbor’s red maple trees that I can see from our family room and kitchen. Nice on black.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Heather ace
Wow! A super gorgeous capture! And extra stunning on black! Fav
November 24th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Glorious!!! Fave
November 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Absolutely beautiful… what a delight to see everyday…
November 24th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
November 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Autumn at its best ! fav
November 24th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
@365projectorgheatherb I added the black suggestion. Thank you, Heather.😊
November 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous mass of colour.
November 24th, 2024  
