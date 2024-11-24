Previous
When I See You by gardenfolk
Photo 2885

When I See You

You have no idea
how fast my heart races
when I see you.
...Anonymous

Katniss and a brown squirrel were in the pear tree at the same time!

The squirrel was really surprised but Katniss didn't move. She watched it run all over the tree, then the squirrel hopped on to the fence and was off and running. Surprise, surprise, surprise!

24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Diana ace
Such an amazing sight and capture.
November 24th, 2024  
Helene ace
wonderful capture! fav
November 24th, 2024  
