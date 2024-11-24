Sign up
Previous
Photo 2885
When I See You
You have no idea
how fast my heart races
when I see you.
...Anonymous
Katniss and a brown squirrel were in the pear tree at the same time!
The squirrel was really surprised but Katniss didn't move. She watched it run all over the tree, then the squirrel hopped on to the fence and was off and running. Surprise, surprise, surprise!
Nice on Black.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Diana
ace
Such an amazing sight and capture.
November 24th, 2024
Helene
ace
wonderful capture! fav
November 24th, 2024
