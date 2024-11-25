Previous
You Are in Trouble by gardenfolk
You Are in Trouble

Oh
you are in trouble
Dum-dum
You'd better
Run-run
Katniss is
Done-done.
...Anonymous

…being patient and just watching. I changed one line for the quote to fit the photo.

This squirrel took off after seeing Katniss, the cat, in the same tree as her. It is a little blurring as the squirrel was going as fast as she could. It was funny.

https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2024-11-24
Fabulous story captures! Run little squirrel, run! Fav
November 25th, 2024  
