Previous
The Magic Hour by gardenfolk
Photo 2887

The Magic Hour

If a year was tucked
inside of a clock
then autumn would be
the magic hour.
...Victoria Erickson

Autumn came late but did not disappoint.. The trees are all in various shades of color or the leaves have already flown and fallen.

Nice on Black.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Beautiful fall colors
November 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - it certainly comes alive when viewed on black ! fav
November 26th, 2024  
Denise Wood
FAVtastic
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact