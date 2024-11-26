Sign up
Previous
Photo 2887
The Magic Hour
If a year was tucked
inside of a clock
then autumn would be
the magic hour.
...Victoria Erickson
Autumn came late but did not disappoint.. The trees are all in various shades of color or the leaves have already flown and fallen.
Nice on Black.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
3
3
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st November 2024 1:21pm
red
yellow
orange
autumn
afternoon-light
maple-trees
Dave
ace
Beautiful fall colors
November 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - it certainly comes alive when viewed on black ! fav
November 26th, 2024
Denise Wood
FAVtastic
November 26th, 2024
