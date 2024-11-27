A Sweet Friendship

refreshes the soul.

...Anonymous



Stumpy has been visiting me for 3 years off and on. It makes me very happy when she visits and I hope she drops by our home on Thanksgiving Day. I have lots of nuts and acorns, just for her.



Stumpy is a very sweet little squirrel. She never attacks or acts aggressive towards other squirrels. But they don't hesitate to go after Stumpy, take her acorns away and scare her off. Sweet thing.



I am thankful for her visits.



Nice on black.



