A Sweet Friendship
A Sweet Friendship

A sweet friendship
refreshes the soul.
...Anonymous

Stumpy has been visiting me for 3 years off and on. It makes me very happy when she visits and I hope she drops by our home on Thanksgiving Day. I have lots of nuts and acorns, just for her.

Stumpy is a very sweet little squirrel. She never attacks or acts aggressive towards other squirrels. But they don't hesitate to go after Stumpy, take her acorns away and scare her off. Sweet thing.

I am thankful for her visits.

Nice on black.

27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Joan Robillard ace
Cute
November 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Darling photo of Stumpy!
November 27th, 2024  
