Photo 2888
A Sweet Friendship
A sweet friendship
refreshes the soul.
...Anonymous
Stumpy has been visiting me for 3 years off and on. It makes me very happy when she visits and I hope she drops by our home on Thanksgiving Day. I have lots of nuts and acorns, just for her.
Stumpy is a very sweet little squirrel. She never attacks or acts aggressive towards other squirrels. But they don't hesitate to go after Stumpy, take her acorns away and scare her off. Sweet thing.
I am thankful for her visits.
Nice on black.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th November 2024 2:03pm
Tags
squirrel
,
little
,
stumpy
,
short-tail
Joan Robillard
Cute
November 27th, 2024
Barb
Darling photo of Stumpy!
November 27th, 2024
