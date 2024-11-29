gateway to grace.

Living in a stateof gratitude is thegateway to grace....Arianna HuffingtonSacramento is known as the City of Trees. The first known reference was in 1855. One place to witness the city's incredible canopy is in Land Park, where at 33 percent coverage, that area has the most trees in the city.An MIT study of satellite data has named Sacramento the greenest city in the U.S. and the third greenest on the planet.I do love trees and feel horrible when they are diseased, neglected, cut down or burn in a forest fire. Trees give off oxygen as a byproduct of photosynthesis. Essentially, trees "breathe" in carbon dioxide and exhale oxygen. We need trees.In 2017, Sacramento changed its name to "America's Farm to Fork Capital." Back in 2012, Josh Nelson of the Selland family wanted to capitalize on Sacramento's food scene and the heart of agriculture with the farm to fork brand. Selland Family Restaurant/ Selland Market-Cafe has several locations and delicious food.I still like the city of trees reference. The next time you pass a tree, give it a hug or at least a love pat.Nice on Black.