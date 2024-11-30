Previous
Loveliest Smile by gardenfolk
Photo 2891

Loveliest Smile

Autumn…
the year’s last
loveliest smile.
…William Cullen Bryant

It may be the last day of November but the trees are not quite finished showing off.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
julia ace
Wow that is amazing colour..
November 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous our trees are now naked which is a kind of beauty too.
November 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and colour!
November 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A gorgeous half half capture, sumptuous colours. Soooo beautiful
November 30th, 2024  
