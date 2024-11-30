Sign up
Previous
Photo 2891
Loveliest Smile
Autumn…
the year’s last
loveliest smile.
…William Cullen Bryant
It may be the last day of November but the trees are not quite finished showing off.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
4
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2891
photos
187
followers
91
following
792% complete
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
clouds
,
blue-sky
,
red-maple
julia
ace
Wow that is amazing colour..
November 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous our trees are now naked which is a kind of beauty too.
November 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and colour!
November 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A gorgeous half half capture, sumptuous colours. Soooo beautiful
November 30th, 2024
