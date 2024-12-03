The heart of autumn

The heart of autumnmust have broken hereand poured its treasureupon the leaves....Charlotte BatesThis is one of our bubble gum pink Crape Myrtles that transforms into multicolored leaves in the fall. We have two of them in our backyard.Nice on Black.*I spent the night/early morning in the ER so late posting. It felt like a panic attack with a fluttering & racing out of synch heart. I had high blood pressure and a high heart rate. My heart was in Atrial Fibrillation for 5-6 hours and then returned to normal. I didn't want to go to the ER but my doctor friend wouldn't take no for an answer. Not a fun night. Follow up testing to come.