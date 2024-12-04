A Gift That's Handmade

A gift that's handmade

is a gift not replaced

Entrapping sweet memories

That can't be erased.



Made with two ends

And the love of one's heart

Handmade is extraordinary

And a true work of art.

...Amanda Evanson



My good friend, Sandy, who introduced me to 365 in 2017 loves to knit and she is so talented. I think she can knit anything.



Last year, Sandy (@yogiw) had me pick out the color of the yarn I would like and the pattern. There were so many beautiful shades that it was difficult to choose just one color. I finally picked "Cornflower."



After the knitting is complete, Sandy then carefully picks out charming fabrics that coordinate with the blanket color and sews them together by machine. Once that is done, she sews the border to the blanket by machine on one side, then by hand with embroidery floss on the other side. She also appliqués "surprise" cut out fabric pieces and randomly sews them on the border trim too, along with her name tag.



Sandy told me it would be about a year to complete the blanket. This September, I received this wonderful blanket throw for our new blue sofa and/or chair in the family room.



So much time, so much detail, so much love and care went into knitting and finishing this piece of art...just for me! I feel so lucky to have been chosen to receive a blanket. It is one of a kind. And I will think of my friend, with love and gratitude, every time I snuggle under it. It will feel like a big hug from Ohio.



Thank you Sandy!!!❤️



Nice on Black.



