A Hungry Animal

He who feeds

a hungry animal

feeds his own soul.

...Charles Chaplin



Stumpy decided to perch herself on top of the bunny statue ears to eat her pecan. She makes me smile.



I am a human "nut dispenser." Stumpy hops up to our back door, I get up, open the door and toss out one nut at a time. That way I know another squirrel isn't getting all the nuts before her.



