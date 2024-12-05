Previous
A Hungry Animal by gardenfolk
A Hungry Animal

He who feeds
a hungry animal
feeds his own soul.
...Charles Chaplin

Stumpy decided to perch herself on top of the bunny statue ears to eat her pecan. She makes me smile.

I am a human "nut dispenser." Stumpy hops up to our back door, I get up, open the door and toss out one nut at a time. That way I know another squirrel isn't getting all the nuts before her.

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
December 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Delightful capture and narrative! Bless you, "human nut dispenser"! Lol
December 5th, 2024  
