Previous
Photo 2896
A Hungry Animal
He who feeds
a hungry animal
feeds his own soul.
...Charles Chaplin
Stumpy decided to perch herself on top of the bunny statue ears to eat her pecan. She makes me smile.
I am a human "nut dispenser." Stumpy hops up to our back door, I get up, open the door and toss out one nut at a time. That way I know another squirrel isn't getting all the nuts before her.
Nice on Black.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
squirrel
stumpy
short-tail
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
December 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Delightful capture and narrative! Bless you, "human nut dispenser"! Lol
December 5th, 2024
