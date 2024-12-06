Sign up
Photo 2897
Photo 2897
Bliss to Me
Every leaf speaks
bliss to me
fluttering from
the autumn tree.
…Emily Brontë
The colorful red maple leaves are fluttering and falling now.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
maple
,
birdbath
