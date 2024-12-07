Previous
To Sit And Watch by gardenfolk
To Sit And Watch

Everyone must take time
to sit and watch
the leaves change.
...Elizabeth Lawrence

Katniss loves to look out this window on the 3rd floor. That is our aristocrat pear tree.

7th December 2024

ace
Casablanca ace
Your trademark is always rich strong colours. This is no exception. Lovely.
December 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 7th, 2024  
