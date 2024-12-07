Sign up
Photo 2898
To Sit And Watch
Everyone must take time
to sit and watch
the leaves change.
...Elizabeth Lawrence
Katniss loves to look out this window on the 3rd floor. That is our aristocrat pear tree.
Nice on Black.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
2
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
window
,
cat
,
autumn-leaves
,
katniss
Casablanca
ace
Your trademark is always rich strong colours. This is no exception. Lovely.
December 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 7th, 2024
