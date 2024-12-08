Sign up
Previous
Photo 2899
Grow a Kinder World
Can a seed help
grow a kinder world?
...Mrs. Meyers
This is the second bloom on my Spellbound Camellia plant. I bought it earlier this year.
There's a saying in gardening: If a plant doesn't grow well, don't blame the plant. Try to understand why. Same with people. Empathy is the key to growing better relationships.
Seems simple, but like most good things, a kinder, gentler world really can start in your own backyard. :)
Nice on Black.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
pink
,
bloom
,
camellia
,
spellbound
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 8th, 2024
