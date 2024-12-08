Previous
Grow a Kinder World by gardenfolk
Grow a Kinder World

Can a seed help
grow a kinder world?
...Mrs. Meyers

This is the second bloom on my Spellbound Camellia plant. I bought it earlier this year.

There's a saying in gardening: If a plant doesn't grow well, don't blame the plant. Try to understand why. Same with people. Empathy is the key to growing better relationships.

Seems simple, but like most good things, a kinder, gentler world really can start in your own backyard. :)

8th December 2024

Joan Robillard
December 8th, 2024  
