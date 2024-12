I Love You Leaves

I love you leaves,

red, gold or yellow

to look at you

makes me so mellow.

But if you could,

oh would you please

stay where you are

up in the trees.

I love you leaves

so give me a break.

I really really

hate to rake.

...Brian Fray



Rake leaves or move? I can't decide.



They are such a lovely color and they cover so much of the grass and plants in our backyard. They are not even our trees but our neighbor's trees that hang over the fence. But we do get to enjoy a great view of these beautiful trees.



Nice on Black.