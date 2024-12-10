Previous
Don’t Look At Me by gardenfolk
Don’t Look At Me

My style says,
Look at me
Don’t look at me.
…Patti Smith

I finally saw some chickens again in Old Fair Oaks. I was so happy, I pulled the car over to take some photos.

This handsome fella wasn’t too sure about me and started coming down the path to defend his hens. I got back in my car…haha!

There were probably 20-25 hens and roosters of different varieties all on the same front lawn of a home. They used to roam everywhere in the Old Fair Oaks Village.

Nice on Black.
