Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2901
Don’t Look At Me
My style says,
Look at me
Don’t look at me.
…Patti Smith
I finally saw some chickens again in Old Fair Oaks. I was so happy, I pulled the car over to take some photos.
This handsome fella wasn’t too sure about me and started coming down the path to defend his hens. I got back in my car…haha!
There were probably 20-25 hens and roosters of different varieties all on the same front lawn of a home. They used to roam everywhere in the Old Fair Oaks Village.
Nice on Black.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2901
photos
185
followers
91
following
794% complete
View this month »
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th December 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rooster
,
old-fair-oaks
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close