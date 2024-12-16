Previous
This Snow Globe World by gardenfolk
This Snow Globe World

Snow flurries began to fall
and they swirled around
people's legs like cats.
It was magical,
this snow globe world.
...Sarah Addison Allen

Blow up holiday decorations get more popular every year. This one is across the street from us. They do a lovely holiday front yard.

Barb ace
I really like this one! :-)
December 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love this!
December 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Snow globes are so gorgeous… this is a fabulous one.
December 16th, 2024  
