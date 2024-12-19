Previous
The World is a Great Mirror by gardenfolk
Photo 2910

The World is a Great Mirror

The world is a great mirror.
It reflects back to you what you are.
If you are loving, if you are friendly,
if you are helpful, the world will prove
loving and friendly and helpful to you.
The world is what you are.
…Thomas Dreier

The sweet face of Katniss. Nice in Black.
19th December 2024

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Photo Details

Barb ace
Yes so very sweet!
December 19th, 2024  
