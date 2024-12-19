Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2910
The World is a Great Mirror
The world is a great mirror.
It reflects back to you what you are.
If you are loving, if you are friendly,
if you are helpful, the world will prove
loving and friendly and helpful to you.
The world is what you are.
…Thomas Dreier
The sweet face of Katniss. Nice in Black.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
1
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2910
photos
185
followers
91
following
797% complete
View this month »
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyes
,
face
,
whiskers
,
katniss
Barb
ace
Yes so very sweet!
December 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close