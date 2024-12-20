Previous
Making Spirits Bright by gardenfolk
Photo 2911

Making Spirits Bright

Making spirits bright
one light at a time.
...Author Unknown

I like the red ribbon bow on the reindeer. The yard also has two other reindeer on display...a family of three. Nice on Black.
20th December 2024

Photo Details

