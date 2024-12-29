Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2920
Leave a Little Sparkle
Leave a little sparkle
wherever you go.
...Author Unknown
Never let anyone dull your sparkle. Life won't sparkle unless you do.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2920
photos
185
followers
91
following
800% complete
View this month »
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
ornaments
,
glass-eye-studio
Maggiemae
ace
A sparkle might be as simple as a smile, I've found!
December 29th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
@maggiemae
Inner sparkle is that little something that lights you up and it becomes the outer shine that lights up the world. A smile does just that, Maggiemae. :)
December 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Delightful...love the colors and sparkles.
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely sparkles… a favourite quote - it’s free… and sooo kind.
December 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful shapes and sparkĺes.
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close