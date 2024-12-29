Previous
Leave a Little Sparkle by gardenfolk
Leave a Little Sparkle

Leave a little sparkle
wherever you go.
...Author Unknown

Never let anyone dull your sparkle. Life won't sparkle unless you do.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Maggiemae
A sparkle might be as simple as a smile, I've found!
December 29th, 2024  
CC Folk
@maggiemae Inner sparkle is that little something that lights you up and it becomes the outer shine that lights up the world. A smile does just that, Maggiemae. :)
December 29th, 2024  
gloria jones
Delightful...love the colors and sparkles.
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley
Lovely sparkles… a favourite quote - it’s free… and sooo kind.
December 29th, 2024  
Diana
Wonderful shapes and sparkĺes.
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 29th, 2024  
