It Should Be Celebrated

Life should not only be lived,

it should be celebrated.

...Osho



Not only was it New Year's Eve but also my husband's birthday. He was born close to midnight on the eve of the new year in 1955.



We celebrated by having a lovely Italian dinner. His free birthday dessert was Tiramisu...Yum!



Then returned home to watch another Christmas movie and watch the ball drop at midnight on TV. We also opened a bottle of champagne and enjoyed some Derby Pie from Kentucky. All was delicious.



At midnight we ate 12 green grapes each (a Spanish good luck tradition) and I opened the front door to let the old year out and the new year in (an Irish custom). My husband actually stayed awake until midnight this year.



Happy New Year's Eve!



