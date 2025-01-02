Previous
Kindness is Free by gardenfolk
Photo 2924

Kindness is Free

Kindness is giving hope
to those who think they
are all alone in the world.
...Random Acts of Kindness Foundation

On New Year's Day, I watched part of the Rose Parade. The first float I saw was called the 'Kindness is Free' float from the Boys and Girls Clubs. The float showed two squirrels with one giving the other an acorn. It also won the Bob Hope humor award.

Of course, it was Stumpy approved, who was sitting on the fence, with her pecan. I bet I collected over 3,000 acorns for the squirrels in my backyard in the last 3 months.

I planted 4 acorns to see if I could grow trees...and the squirrels dug them up too. So now, I have two pots inside the house to see if they will grow before taking them outside.
Poppo Livy ace
Here's looking at you kid. What a terrific shot.
January 2nd, 2025  
CC Folk ace
@terryliv Thank you. She is my favorite squirrel, with her stump of a tail. I spoil her as often as I can with extra walnuts, pecans and acorns! :)
January 2nd, 2025  
