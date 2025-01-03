Previous
Next
After the Rain by gardenfolk
Photo 2925

After the Rain

There will be sunshine
after the rain.
...Author Unknown

It rained most of the day until around 4pm. As I was heading home from my annual doctor's appointment, I was almost part of a six vehicle pile up. Luckily, I was the last car, had to slam on my brakes, everything on the front seat went flying, the car shuttered and wiggled back and forth, and I stopped about 3 inches from the vehicle in front of me!!! My husband said it was the all wheel braking system that kicked in. I could not push the brake down any further. It was very scary!

The five cars before me hit bumpers to bumper. It happened so fast and I didn't listen to my intuition that told me to change lanes about 10 seconds prior. And the vehicle behind me was far enough away to stop. Otherwise, I would have been pushed into the car in front of me and had front end and back end damage to my car, like the other vehicles. My Toyota Highlander is a 2002 and I want to keep it. It has 120,000 miles on the speedometer.

So thankful to get home. Thank you brakes. Thank you, car. Thank you universe. Thank you, Lord.

Nice on Black.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh what a nightmare !! but thankfully you were saved from ending in the pile-up I am sure you were so thankful to get home and a nice cuppa to calm your . A lovely sky after your day of rain , Love the tree silhouettes against the colourful sky !
January 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and silhouettes. What a nightmare, thank goodness it was not more serious for you.
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact