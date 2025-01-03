After the Rain

There will be sunshine

after the rain.

...Author Unknown



It rained most of the day until around 4pm. As I was heading home from my annual doctor's appointment, I was almost part of a six vehicle pile up. Luckily, I was the last car, had to slam on my brakes, everything on the front seat went flying, the car shuttered and wiggled back and forth, and I stopped about 3 inches from the vehicle in front of me!!! My husband said it was the all wheel braking system that kicked in. I could not push the brake down any further. It was very scary!



The five cars before me hit bumpers to bumper. It happened so fast and I didn't listen to my intuition that told me to change lanes about 10 seconds prior. And the vehicle behind me was far enough away to stop. Otherwise, I would have been pushed into the car in front of me and had front end and back end damage to my car, like the other vehicles. My Toyota Highlander is a 2002 and I want to keep it. It has 120,000 miles on the speedometer.



So thankful to get home. Thank you brakes. Thank you, car. Thank you universe. Thank you, Lord.



Nice on Black.