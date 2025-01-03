There will be sunshine
after the rain.
...Author Unknown
It rained most of the day until around 4pm. As I was heading home from my annual doctor's appointment, I was almost part of a six vehicle pile up. Luckily, I was the last car, had to slam on my brakes, everything on the front seat went flying, the car shuttered and wiggled back and forth, and I stopped about 3 inches from the vehicle in front of me!!! My husband said it was the all wheel braking system that kicked in. I could not push the brake down any further. It was very scary!
The five cars before me hit bumpers to bumper. It happened so fast and I didn't listen to my intuition that told me to change lanes about 10 seconds prior. And the vehicle behind me was far enough away to stop. Otherwise, I would have been pushed into the car in front of me and had front end and back end damage to my car, like the other vehicles. My Toyota Highlander is a 2002 and I want to keep it. It has 120,000 miles on the speedometer.
So thankful to get home. Thank you brakes. Thank you, car. Thank you universe. Thank you, Lord.