And Very Demure by gardenfolk
And Very Demure

Subtle sweetness
and very demure.
...Anonymous

Katniss was sitting on the side table under the table lamp. It gave her sepia coloring and she looked so petite and demure. Katniss likes to get on the table and look for treats.

Katniss looks so small and maybe a bit out of proportion. It must have been the angle I took her picture.

Best on Black.
5th January 2025

Joan Robillard
What a beauty
January 6th, 2025  
Dave
Beautuful lighting
January 6th, 2025  
Casablanca
❤️😻
January 6th, 2025  
