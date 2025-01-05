Sign up
Previous
Photo 2927
And Very Demure
Subtle sweetness
and very demure.
...Anonymous
Katniss was sitting on the side table under the table lamp. It gave her sepia coloring and she looked so petite and demure. Katniss likes to get on the table and look for treats.
Katniss looks so small and maybe a bit out of proportion. It must have been the angle I took her picture.
Best on Black.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
3
2
Joan Robillard
ace
What a beauty
January 6th, 2025
Dave
ace
Beautuful lighting
January 6th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
❤️😻
January 6th, 2025
